FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- A temporary bridge in Columbia County collapsed Monday morning, sending heavy machinery tumbling.

The bridge and machinery are part of the Atlantic Sunrise Pipeline Project.

The wooden bridge gave way on Campbell Road in Franklin Township near Catawissa just after 11 a.m. while the machine was crossing it, according to emergency responders.

One worker was taken to a hospital and is expected to recover.