Three Arrested for Armed Robbery in Lackawanna County

CARBONDALE TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- Three people are behind bars in connection with an armed convenience store robbery in Lackawanna County.

Cody Amos, 20, of West Pittston; Brandon Robinson, 20, of Exeter; and Alexsei Alward, 21, of Pittston Township, face charges of robbery, conspiracy, theft, and receiving stolen property.

Authorities say Amos and Robinson walked into US Mini Mart along Main Street in Childs just before 8 a.m. Monday and threatened a clerk with handguns. They took cash from the register and took off in Alward's car.

Robinson told officers he and Amos needed the money to pay their rent.

1 Comment

  • commentswithabrain

    Wow, three miracles of evolution! I wonder if the trio realized that sticking up a gas station would net them less than working a thirty-five hour week in the same gas station.

    Reply Report comment