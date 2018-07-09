Three Arrested for Armed Robbery in Lackawanna County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CARBONDALE TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- Three people are behind bars in connection with an armed convenience store robbery in Lackawanna County.

Cody Amos, 20, of West Pittston; Brandon Robinson, 20, of Exeter; and Alexsei Alward, 21, of Pittston Township, face charges of robbery, conspiracy, theft, and receiving stolen property.

Authorities say Amos and Robinson walked into US Mini Mart along Main Street in Childs just before 8 a.m. Monday and threatened a clerk with handguns. They took cash from the register and took off in Alward's car.

Robinson told officers he and Amos needed the money to pay their rent.