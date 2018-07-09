School Bus Driver Accused of Having Child Pornography Dies

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SHAMOKIN DAM, Pa. -- A former school bus driver who was facing hundreds of counts of sexual abuse of children is dead.

Kenneth Beaver of Shamokin Dam was scheduled to be in court Monday morning in Snyder County. Police say Beaver had child pornography on his computer and phone.

According to the Snyder County district attorney, Beaver was found dead Monday morning of an apparent suicide.

Beaver was a bus driver for the Selinsgrove Area School District four years ago.