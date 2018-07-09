School Bus Driver Accused of Having Child Pornography Dies

SHAMOKIN DAM, Pa. -- A former school bus driver who was facing hundreds of counts of sexual abuse of children is dead.
Kenneth Beaver of Shamokin Dam was scheduled to be in court Monday morning in Snyder County. Police say Beaver had child pornography on his computer and phone.
According to the Snyder County district attorney, Beaver was found dead Monday morning of an apparent suicide.
Beaver was a bus driver for the Selinsgrove Area School District four years ago.
40.848696 -76.819690
2 comments
bat rastard
Glad to hear.
Saved everyone a lot of trouble.
peatermoss
Well done
If I ever had those thoughts, I would off myself before acting on them.