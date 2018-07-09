× Plaza Owner Hopes for Holiday Reopening

WILKES-BARRE TOWNSHIP, Pa. — It’s been almost a month since a tornado ripped through the Arena Hub Plaza in Wilkes-Barre Township.

There are still nine stores at the plaza that are closed because they were torn apart by last month’s tornado but the owner of the plaza tells Newswatch 16 he hopes to have all of those businesses back open by the holiday shopping season.

“The stores that are currently not operating are Dick’s Sporting Goods, TJ Maxx, Staples, Carters, Osh Kosh, Barnes & Noble, Eddie Bauer Outlet, and Men’s Wearhouse,” said owner Robert Tamburro. “And Petsmart.”

Nine of the shopping center’s 24 businesses are still closed almost one month after a tornado with winds of up to 130 miles an hour ripped through the place. But the owner of the Arena Hub Plaza says every business is not only staying in the shopping center but expects to reopen by the holiday shopping season.

“We’re excited that the stores are going to be fresh when they get rebuilt and we’re excited by the enthusiasm that the store personnel have shown about getting back to business,” Tamburro said.

Workers have been putting in 16 hour days for the past three weeks to get the job done and shoppers are grateful for it.

“It’s beneficial for the local area especially for these businesses and the economy of the area,” said Rafael Navarro.

“I usually go to Barnes & Noble every single day, either during my work break, before work, right after work, whenever. So I’m really excited that that’s going to be open soon,” Victoria Rendina said.

Some people we spoke to say they’re excited for these stores to reopen because, in the meantime, they’ve had to go to other store locations that are farther away.

“For this summer, we bought kayaks, so I was actually going to buy it at the Dick’s (Sporting Goods) here because it’s the closest to where I live but instead of buying it here, I had to go to Scranton and buy it at Dickson City in the Dick’s (Sporting Goods) over there,” said Navarro.