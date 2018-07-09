Man Taken to Hospital After Shooting in Plymouth

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PLYMOUTH, Pa. -- One person was hurt and two people are on the loose after a late night shooting in Luzerne County.

The shots rang out a little after 11 p.m. on Sunday on Eno Street in Plymouth. That's where they found one man shot in the face.

Someone who lives on the street tells Newswatch 16 he heard a few shots.

Shortly after, police in Plymouth issued a lookout for two men in a black SUV. The men are considered armed and dangerous.

Police have not said what led to Sunday night's gunfire on Eno Street.

The name and condition of the victim have not been released, but police say they do expect him to survive.