In Your Neighborhood

Linda Creed Breast Cancer 5K Run/Walk

The 6th Annual Linda Creed Breast Cancer 5K Run/Walk is Saturday, July 14 in Monroe County. The race starts at 9 a.m. at Pinecrest Lake at Pocono Pines. It costs $23 online and $28 at the event. It is part of a week and a half long series of events under the umbrella of the Lake Naomi-Timber Trails Breast Cancer Rally. All proceeds of the event go to help local women fight for their future.

Diane C. Heddings Memorial Cancer Motorcycle Poker Run

The Diane C. Heddings Memorial Cancer Motorcycle Poker Run is Saturday, July 14 in Luzerne County. The event is at Harveys Lake and begins at 11 a.m. Registration is at Rich and Charlotte’s and the ride ends in Berwick. Cost per rider is $15 and $10 for a passenger. All proceeds go to the Jesse Thomas Keller trust fund. He is a 3-year-old boy fighting stage four neuroblastoma cancer.