× Concern in Pottsville Over 100-Year-Old Building

POTTSVILLE, Pa. — A section of a street in Pottsville was closed over the weekend because of a concern about an old building

The Thompson Building has been on the corner of North Centre and West Market Streets for more than 100 years.

“That building’s been there for years,” Megan Leymeister of Schuylkill Haven said. “It’s had different businesses in and out of it. None of them really last long.”

With a building that old, there are bound to be some problems. Pottsville’s city administrator said over the weekend a passerby reported that a piece of the buildings façade was starting to fall off.

“Me and my boyfriend were over at Smoker’s Heaven getting cigarettes and we seen most of the start of the action,” Rosemary Zweizig of Pottsville said.

Officials said part of the street was blocked off over the weekend while an engineer inspected the building. They said nothing fell off it and no one was hurt.

Even still, there is concern over the building. Businesses near the Thompson Building are being affected by it, including Driscoll Institute of Martial Arts next door.

“I know that the landlord doesn’t take care of it and I’ve had several problems with him where there has been water coming into his building from my building,” Driscoll Institute of Martial Arts owner Jeff Driscoll said.

Officials said the man who owns the building lives in New York state.

“We all have to take care of our buildings,” Driscoll said. “He’s from out of the area. So, he feels it’s not necessary for him to do that. I’m just hoping everything gets resolved and I can get the traffic in the door I need.”

Pottsville’s city administrator said he has contacted the building’s owner. He said the owner will have another engineer inspect the building sometime this week to see what, if anything, needs to be done.