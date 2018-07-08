Wilkes-Barre Woman Hit and Killed near Erie

Posted 5:43 pm, July 8, 2018

MILLCREEK TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A woman from Wilkes-Barre was reportedly killed after she was hit by a car in western Pennsylvania Friday night.

Lanis Ellis, 64, of Wilkes-Barre, was hit along West 26th Street in Millcreek Township, near Erie, Friday night, according to Erie News Now. She was taken to the hospital where she later died.

Police say they are looking for Ellis’ family members or anyone who knows why she was visiting the area and where she was staying. Anyone with information is asked to call Millcreek Township police at 814-833-7777.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

