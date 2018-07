Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BEAR CREEK TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- A fire at a vacant home near Wilkes-Barre is considered suspicious.

Crews were called to the home along Bear Creek Boulevard in Bear Creek Township around 3:30 p.m. Sunday.

Officials tell Newswatch 16 the home was empty, and a "for sale" sale was posted in the yard.

No one was hurt. The cause is under investigation.