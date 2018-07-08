Trevorton Woman Earns 4 Silver Medals in Special Olympics

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TREVORTON, Pa. -- A young woman from Northumberland County competed in the Special Olympics last week, and she didn't come home empty-handed.

Abby Menko, 26, of Trevorton, represented Pennsylvania in the Special Olympics USA Games in Seattle. The swimmer brought home four silver medals.

The community in Trevorton threw a parade on Sunday to celebrate her accomplishments.

Menko was all smiles as she donned the four silver medals she won last week at the Special Olympics USA Games in Seattle.

"It was so beautiful out there, and my face was happy. I got in the water and I can breathe and raced as fast as I can," Menko said.

Menko is a swimmer with autism. Last week, she traveled to the University of Washington in Seattle where she won silver in every event she competed in.

"The 50 breast, the 25 fly, the 100 freestyle, and I competed in the medley relay," Menko said.

Newswatch 16 caught up with Menko as she was training for the big games back in May. Her mother says training was essential to her success.

"They really had the competitive races going. They had eight judges around the pool. I didn't expect that," explained Jeanne Menko, Abby's mother.

Jeanne Menko tells Newswatch 16 the moment the plane landed from Seattle, the neighborhood has been eager to celebrate with Abby. In less than 24 hours, the community put together a parade for Abby that will come up Shamokin Street.

"So many people sharing on Facebook, calling me today saying they're going to be here. One of the committees in town is even going to give out free ice cream to the residents. It's unbelievable."

Abby says she's thrilled about the support.

"Show off my medals and share it with them. Share it with the country, and everybody's proud of us."

Menko says her Special Olympics career is not over. After Sunday's parade, it's back to work and to the pool to continue training in hopes of competing again in four years.