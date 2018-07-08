Summer Festival in New Milford

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW MILFORD, Pa. -- Blue skies accompanied a summer festival in Susquehanna County.

The annual event was held at Green Gables Restaurant in New Milford on Sunday.

It's all for youth scholarship programs through the Milford Men's Club and Rotary.

The festival highlighted businesses and vendors.

Some people participated in a corn hole tournament, while others took in the details of a classic, custom car show.

Those involved with the event say it's worth it.

"It's a lot of work, but when you look around and you see everyone having fun and in another hour and a half or so, we'll get a chance to sit down and have a chicken ourselves, and we'll look around and say, 'Wow, this really worked," said Ken Bondurant, Milford Men's Club.

All the proceeds from the chicken barbeque at Summerfest will go towards the Men's Club and Rotary.