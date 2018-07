Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. -- The holiday celebrations came to a close in Wilkes-Barre this weekend.

The skies were clear over Kirby Park in Wilkes-Barre for the annual fireworks display.

The show and festivities were postponed from Wednesday because of rain.

Hundreds laid out blankets Sunday night and watched the night sky light up in Wilkes-Barre.