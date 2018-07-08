Dam Release Provides Excellent Rafting Conditions

Posted 6:27 pm, July 8, 2018, by , Updated at 06:10PM, July 8, 2018

JIM THORPE, Pa. -- The conditions on the Lehigh River were perfect for whitewater rafting after a dam release.

People took to the water at the Lehigh Gorge in Jim Thorpe on Sunday.

The dam release provided thrilling conditions for 12 miles of white water rafting.

"We had a great time. The weather is beautiful, trees are all green. The people are enjoying themselves. It's a really good day to be out in the Lehigh Gorge rafting," said Paul Fogal of Jim Thorpe.

The next dam release is scheduled for the July 21.

