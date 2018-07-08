Coaster Race at Lehighton Heritage Weekend

LEHIGHTON, Pa. -- The final day of Lehighton's annual Heritage Weekend Celebration was Sunday.

The main attraction at the event in Carbon County was the coaster race. It had people cheering on their favorite coasters and drivers as they made their way down North Second Street.

Coaster racing dates all the way back to the1920s in the borough, and it is believed to have been the first coaster race in the United States.

"It went very well. We had to adjust things, but that's how first runs go, but besides that, it was extremely good," said Angelina Romito of Lehighton.

The event also featured plenty of vendors and food.

