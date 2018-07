Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DURYEA, Pa. -- There was plenty of food and fun for an annual picnic at a Catholic parish in Luzerne County.

Newswatch 16 stopped by the yearly event at Nativity of Our Lord Parish in Duryea on Sunday.

The picnic is held at the church's fairgrounds. There was a polka band, ethnic foods, and games.

The picnic ran three days and wrapped up Sunday night.