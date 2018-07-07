Swimming Laps for Hospice House

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

COOLBAUGH TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- People in the Poconos took a dip to raise some money.

Kids swam laps at the Pocono Farms Country Club near Tobyhanna Saturday to raise money for the Hospice House of Monroe County.

The 11th annual "Laps for Cancer" is in memory of Marylou Decroti, a former worker at the pool.

About 30 kids from the Pocono Farms swim team participated.

"They're just great kids. They work hard, and it's just nice to see kids give back to the community for such a good cause," said Jen Pero, Pocono Mountain swim team coach.

The event has raised about $10,000 for the Hospice House of Monroe County.