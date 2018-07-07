Stations Grill Holds ‘Tornado Sale’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WILKES-BARRE TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- It's been nearly a month since a tornado destroyed businesses near Wilkes-Barre.

Owners of a restaurant hit hard by the storm learned the building they've called home for five years must be torn down.

On Saturday, the owners of Stations Grill on Mundy Street sold off everything left in the restaurant.

People spent the day going in and out of the restaurant, only they weren't there to eat. Instead, they were buying items like chairs and stoves.

Damage from last month's tornado forced the owners to close for now.

"This place is definitely one our favorite places to go. One of the first things we thought of is if Stations is OK because the food is great, and the employees are some of the nicest people I have ever met," said Caitlin Westerholm of Larksville.

"Food is better than pretty much anything you would get around here, convenient location and great prices, too," said Philip Walter of Kingston.

Shaun Cikovic owns the restaurant and says the whole building has to be knocked down. Stations Grill is in the same plaza as Ashley Furniture.

"First, I didn't believe it, and then when you get your eyes on it and see the destruction all around," Cikovic said.

Now, Stations Grill is having an everything must go sale. Anything that was not damaged in the storm is available for the right price.

"I was looking for cheap pans, a graduation party tomorrow, and I just made a deal because I got 250 plates for two bucks," said Jackie Zuscar of Glen Lyon.

Cikovic is looking forward to the restaurant getting back on its feet for the customers.

"It came to a point where you are cooking the food and they would come back and talk to you, and you learned their life stories, so you know we might come back stronger," said Cikovic.

The owners at Stations Grill plan to keep selling equipment until everything is gone.

As for a new location, they tell Newswatch 16 they are still looking.