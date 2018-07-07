Scout Organizes Blood Drive in Honor of Teacher

SCRANTON, Pa. -- A teacher and mentor was the motivation for a blood drive in Scranton.

Justin Walker held the event for his teacher John Lucch at the St. Paul of the Cross parish shelter.

Lucchi says he's needed blood this year to help with medical problems.

Walker is working toward becoming an Eagle Scout. He tells Newswatch 16 he held the blood drive so people in the community who need blood will have access to it.

"For an Eagle Scout project, we're required to do something that gives back to the community, and I thought this was a great way because the blood that the donors give will be donated to Geisinger to help other patients as well," said Walker.

Walker and Lucchi both worship at the parish center where the blood drive was held.

