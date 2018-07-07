The RailRiders have won eight of their last ten games to improve to 45-40 on the year. The pitching and hitting has been stellar recently, but Scranton/Wilkes-Barre Manager Bobby Mitchell believes the team can still improve in two key areas: base running and defense.
RailRiders Rolling, Still Looking to Improve
-
SWB RailRiders Working Their Way Back Into The IL North Race
-
New Faces This Year at “Meet the RailRiders”
-
RailRiders Baseball Swings Into Action at PNC Field
-
RailRiders pleased with promotions to New York
-
RailRiders beat Buffalo 9-6
-
-
Meet The Railriders: Manager Bobby Mitchell & Coach Phil Plantier
-
Jose Canseco stops by PNC Field
-
Meet The Railriders & Opening Night
-
Students Pack RailRiders Matinee Game
-
Teddy Bears (RailRiders) Win on Rickey Henderson Legends Series Night
-
-
Pinstripe Pals Winners
-
SWB RailRiders Coaching Staff
-
Little Field of Dreams: Wyoming Valley Challenger Little League Gets New Field