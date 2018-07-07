RailRiders Rolling, Still Looking to Improve

Posted 6:41 pm, July 7, 2018, by

The RailRiders have won eight of their last ten games to improve to 45-40 on the year. The pitching and hitting has been stellar recently, but Scranton/Wilkes-Barre Manager Bobby Mitchell believes the team can still improve in two key areas: base running and defense.

