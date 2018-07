Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NESCOPECK TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- A farm in Luzerne County played host to an annual blues festival.

Briggs Farm near Nescopeck has hosted the Briggs Farm Blues Festival since 1998.

Blues fans camped out and enjoyed plenty of live music.

"Putting together an event like this can be a lot of fun, and there is a lot of creativity involved, and people pick up on that as soon as they come in," said festival founder Richard Briggs.

The Briggs Farm Blues Festival runs through Sunday.