Drivers Tackle Giants Despair

LAUREL RUN, Pa. -- It was an uphill climb for speedsters in Luzerne County.

More than 100 drivers are expected to race in the Giants Despair hill climb in Laurel Run near Wilkes-Barre this weekend.

The event dates back to 1956 and is one of the oldest running racing events in the world.

Racing fans keep coming back for the excitement for a lot of reasons.

"I have been doing this for many years since 1969 on up. It is just fun watching the cars and listening to their noise. It is just fun," said Joe Stackpole of Plymouth.

In all, Giants Despair is one-mile long, climbs 650 feet in elevation, with six turns including the "devil's elbow."

The hill climb benefits the Laurel Run Volunteer Fire Company.