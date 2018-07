Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SCRANTON, Pa. -- A suspicious death is under investigation in Scranton.

According to the coroner, a man's body was found along the railroad tracks in the area of Olive Street and Penn Avenue Saturday evening.

The coroner said the death is being considered suspicious at this point.

Yellow tape blocked off the scene while police processed the scene.

The man's identity has not been released.

Police are still investigating how he died.