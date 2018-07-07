Black Bean and Corn Salsa/ Banana Smoothie – Penn State Nutrition Links

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

We visit Penn State Extension's Nutrition Links in West Pittston, where we learn how to make a versatile Black Bean and Corn Salsa that is not only delicious but packed with protein! For a refreshing, easy and healthy drink, get the recipe for a banana smoothie.

Black Bean and Corn Salsa

Makes 24 Servings

Serving Size: 1/4 Cup

Ingredients:

1 (16 ounce ) jar of Salsa

1(15.5 ounce can unsalted black beans, drained, rinsed

1(15.5 ounce) can unsalted corn kernels, drained or 1 1/2 cups frozen corn

1(14.4 ounce can low-sodium chopped tomatoes drained

2 tablespoons lemon juice

1/4 teaspoon garlic powder

2 tablespoons chopped fresh cilantro or 1 teaspoon dried (Parsley may be substituted)

1/2 teaspoon ground cumin)

Combine all ingredients in a medium sized bowl.

Cover and chill for 30 minutes before serving.

Serve with chips or as a vegetarian side dish.

Banana Smoothie ( you can substitute bananas with peaches, strawberries or blueberries)

1/2 cup bananas

1 cup low-fat vanilla yogurt

1/2 cup orange juice.

Put all ingredients in a blender and mix until smooth. Serve immediately. This serves 2.