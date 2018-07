Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WILKES-BARRE TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- A business near Wilkes-Barre still reeling from a tornado last month held an auction on Saturday.

A big crowd turned out for the auction at Ashley Furniture on Mundy Street.

The store is getting rid of couches, chairs, and other items.

Employees at Ashley Furniture say they'll hold auctions every day until the furniture is gone.