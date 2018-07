Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HONESDALE, Pa. -- People are enjoying a tour of the arts in Wayne County this weekend.

Newswatch 16 paid visits to three stops on the Wayne County Arts Alliance Artists' Studio Tour in Honesdale on Saturday.

Artists put their work on display at different locations. Headquarters was located at The Cooperage on Main Street.

This is the 16th year for the Artists' Studio Tour and it runs one final day on Sunday.