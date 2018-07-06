× Teen Entrepreneur Operating Vintage Ice Cream Truck

PLAINS TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Outside of “The Cafe” along Route 315 in Plains Township sits a 1975 Chevrolet P20. It’s been transformed into a vintage ice cream truck, operated by a young teen who isn’t even old enough to drive it.

“I don’t like to sit around and not do anything. I’m not that person that plays video games all the time,” said 13-year-old entrepreneur Reagan Woytowich.

He and his dad Jeff, who has owned The Cafe for 25 years, purchased the old truck in August of 2017. The two renovated the entire rig with hopes of making it an extension of the cafe.

Now, business for Jr.’s Ice Cream has taken off.

“Reagan is heavily involved in the business. He’s been since he was 3, 4 years old. Everybody loves him. He would bus tables, you never had to tell him anything. He was always actively involved and always had a business-oriented personality,” said dad Jeff Woytowich.

Speaking of that business-oriented personality, Reagan already understands profit margins, places orders, and uses Excel spreadsheets. Not bad for the eighth-grader from Lake-Lehman.

“I love to dip ice cream. I love interacting with the customers and learning about the business pretty much,” Reagan said.

“Blown away, blown away,” his father said. “He picks up on things, I don’t think he understands how far ahead at just turning 13 he is.”

Now Jr.’s Ice Cream sells close to 10 flavors and other assorted sundaes but specializes in a cold-brew iced coffee, which they brew for 12 to 14 hours at the cafe.