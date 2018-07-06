× Student Sale Raises Cash for Brain Tumor Foundation

MILL HALL, Pa. — A high school student from Clinton County has spent months collecting donated items so he can throw a yard sale this weekend. The student is hoping to raise thousands for a foundation close to his heart.

Many garage sale signs will lead you to a garage, but the yard sale these shoppers are headed to in Mill Hall is a bit different; it’s inside the lunch room at Central Mountain Middle School.

Dee Gentzel is in charge of checkouts. Her 17-year-old son put the sale together.

“When we did this last year, I didn’t think it would be this big,” Trey Gentzel said.

For the second year, Trey Gentzel helped collect thousands of donated items for his yard sale.

The event raises money for the ChadTough Foundation. The organization raises money for research into pediatric brain tumors.

Gentzel says his mom came up with the idea for his senior project last year. The sale went so well they decided to do it again.

“I want to go into oncology and she thought this would be great to do and I’ve had a lot of fun with it,” he said.

Last year, the family raised over $4,000 for the foundation. This year they are hoping to at least match that number.

“I’m glad that more of the kids are getting inspired to do things especially for cancer,” said Deanna Abeed.

Abeed is a breast cancer survivor and also loves yard sales.

“When I came early in the morning time, that’s when everybody gets out and it’s usually packed and you can’t move,” Abeed said.

“It has been amazing. It has beyond anything that I could even imagine,” Dee Gentzel said.

Bargain hunters are welcome to stop in on Saturday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Once the sale is over, Gentzel says all of the leftover items are donated to local nonprofits.