Looking For Luna

THROOP, Pa. -- The vet said today they gave her two days , two days and she probably would've been dead.

If dogs could talk, this little lady would have quite the story to tell.

Two weeks ago, Luna's family dropped off this one year old pup with relatives in Scranton's east mountain.

Luna's family left on a family vacation.

"She escaped underneath their fence which is a couple inches off the ground, nothing we didn't think she would get out of," said Luna's owner Holly Provinzano.

When Luna's family returned home, the frantic search began.

They hung up hundreds of fliers and went knocking on doors.

"We didn't stop from Tuesday until yesterday," said Provinzano.

For every sighting they put out food and surveillance cameras just to catch a glimpse of her.

As it turns out, this five pound maltese shih tzu traveled pretty far on these little legs.

She traveled about 6.5 miles from where she took off and she didn't know the area.

Holly tells Newswatch 16 Luna stayed in the woods and by water eating berries.

She even crossed busy Route 307 near Lake Scranton

A construction worker renovating a house here in Roaring Brook Township spotted Luna and contacted her owners.

After waiting hours where the construction worker spotted her Holly and her husband were finally able to snatch her up two weeks after she disappeared and they finally took her home.

"She knew, she wasn't going to run anymore, she wasn't going to sleep in the woods anymore, she knew she was home," said Provinzano.

When holly brought Luna to the vet,

She was filthy, had lost two pounds and caught a cold but there's not a scratch on her.

It's a miracle she survived.

"For surviving 100 degree weather and thunderstorms like crazy for a 5 pound dog, she's definitely a fighter for sure," added Provinzano

And this fighter is getting spoiled to pieces now.

"She's sleeping with me tonight, no she's sleeping with me," said Holly's two daughters.

As far as going on vacation.

"She's never leaving our sights anymore, we decided that any family vacation she's coming with us," said Provinzano.

This family is thankful for everyone who made the effort to look for her and are forever grateful that Luna is home.