SCRANTON, Pa. -- A program to distribute bicycle helmets to kids free of charge has expanded into Scranton.

The law firm Hourigan Kluger and Quinn from Kingston is on courthouse square this evening handing out helmets..

HKQ has been doing this in Wilkes-barre for more than a decade.

Volunteers were just distributing helmets in Kirby Park on Wednesday.

Friday's helmet giveaway on Courthouse Square in Scranton goes on until 7 o'clock.