× 16 To The Rescue: Smoky and Fable

PLAINS TOWNSHIP, Pa. — These curious gals are Smoky and Fable. They currently reside at the SPCA of Luzerne County in Plains Township, near Wilkes-Barre.

“Smoky is 6 years old and we have Fable who is 7 and they are a bonded pair so they must go together,” said SPCA operations manager Anita Raineri. “Their owner passed away so they wound up here.”

Smoky and Fable could fit in with any family, as long as they don’t mind laid-back cats.

“They’re not active as much like a kitten so when they get to that age of 6 or 7 years old, they get a little settled,” said Raineri. “They’re very lovey, I mean children would probably be fine also.”

In this story Meet some other pets that need forever homes

Workers aren’t sure if they’re friendly with canines so they will need to be dog tested.

Smoky and Fable just want your love and attention.

“They are great cats,” Raineri said. “They probably would sleep with you in bed.”

Since these girls ended up here after their owner died, workers want to remind animal lovers what to do now so that your pets are taken care of when you’re gone.

“They should have somebody appointed, whether it be in their will or immediately appointed, to oversee the care of their cats and where they should go.”

If you are interested in giving Smoky and Fable a home, contact the SPCA of Luzerne County.

Click here for additional resources for pet adoption.

If you are a shelter or rescue that has an animal you would like featured on 16 To The Rescue, you can email Kerry Brazen at 16Rescue@wnep.com