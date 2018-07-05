Woman, Child Injured after Interstate 80 Chase and Crash

Posted 12:00 pm, July 5, 2018, by

GREENE TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A woman is facing charges in Clinton County for fleeing police with a child in her vehicle.

State police say Trisha White, 26, was going 88 miles an hour Wednesday when they tried to stop her on Interstate 80 west, near Loganton.

White didn’t stop and crashed a few miles later near the Lock Haven exit.

Troopers say White and a 5-year-old girl in the vehicle were injured and taken to Geisinger after the crash.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

1 Comment