Woman, Child Injured after Interstate 80 Chase and Crash

GREENE TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A woman is facing charges in Clinton County for fleeing police with a child in her vehicle.

State police say Trisha White, 26, was going 88 miles an hour Wednesday when they tried to stop her on Interstate 80 west, near Loganton.

White didn’t stop and crashed a few miles later near the Lock Haven exit.

Troopers say White and a 5-year-old girl in the vehicle were injured and taken to Geisinger after the crash.