SUNBURY, Pa. — A thief with a big knife was behind a Fourth of July crime in Northumberland County.

The Daily Item newspaper reports Nate Neidig is suspected of smacking a clerk with a machete at the Turkey Hill on North Front Street in Sunbury Wednesday afternoon.

Investigators are also looking for a blonde woman driving an SUV who might have been involved.