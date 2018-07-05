× RailRiders Diaper Drive on the Diamond

MOOSIC, Pa. — There was competition on the field and off at the RailRiders game Thursday afternoon in Moosic.

One by one, baseball fans came up to a table outside the PNC Field box office dropping off diapers.

At selected games this season, the RailRiders are giving fans free tickets or food vouchers when they contribute to the diaper drive.

Everything collected goes to less fortunate moms who are helped by St. Joseph’s Center in Scranton.

“Many people don’t know how expensive diapers are, and there’s families that go without,” said Tamara Hall.

Hall says St Joe’s helps hundreds of moms each week.

Chris O’Brien from Jessup dropped off a donation at the stadium in Moosic.

“It’s always good to give back and St. Joe’s does wonderful work. My wife used to work there for a while, so we know the great work that they do,” O’Brien said.

But this more than just a diaper drive, this is a competition. The RailRiders, aka the “Baby Bombers,” are competing against the Miami Marlins Triple-A team, the New Orleans Baby Cakes. Whichever franchise collects the most diapers wins.

And fans seem to relish the battle off the field.

“To try to beat the Baby Cakes down in New Orleans for the most diapers collected,” William Jones said.

“Whoever accumulates the most contributions wins the title — the Baby Bambino title,” said Don Hislop.

It’s more than a title. The losing team in the “Battle of the Bambinos” has to donate $2,500 to the winning team’s charity.

The losing team’s general manager has to serve as the bat boy for the winning team for one game.

So far, the RailRiders are ahead by about 1,500 diapers but the battle is not yet won.

There will be two more diaper donation games at PNC Field afternoon contests on Thursday, July 26, and Sunday, July 29.