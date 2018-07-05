RailRiders beat Buffalo 9-6

The SWB RailRiders beat Buffalo 9-6 as Clint Frazier clubbed two Home Runs and drove in four runs.  Manager Bobby Mitchell talked about the good week for the team at the good day at the plate for Frazier.

