Potts Ready For His Return To The Millionaires Backfield

Two seasons ago Williamsport sophomore running back Treyson Potts was at the top of his game rushing for over 2,000 yards for the Millionaires and 34 touchdowns. But last July at a Penn State football camp Treyson tore his ACL. He would miss the entire 2017 season.

"Last year I was off so I had the time to get the things I needed to do done, and I gained a lot of strength a lot of speed and I'm feeling as big and as fast as I have ever so it should be a fun year this year," said Treyson.

Last week Potts committed to play college football in the Big 10 at Minnesota. A big weight off his shoulders heading into his senior year.

"Throughout the entire recruiting process I've been all up and down the east coast. I've seen the best of the best, and I went out there and they didn't have to sell me anything. It was just all there all the boxes that I wanted to be checked we're checked," again said Treyson.

Treyson was cleared to compete in high-school athletics seven months after tearing his ACL. He ran track in the spring and will now compete in football in the fall.

"What can fans expect to see from Treyson Potts this season for the Millionaires football team? They will see that I am going to bring a lot of energy encouraging the young guys you know trying to bring the city back into football so you will see a lot of speed. So get your movie popcorn and movie candy ready because it's going to be show I"m telling you," added Treyson.

The training continues for Treyson at the Fitness Factory in Williamsport with the first high-school football game in just 50 days vs central mountain. Steve Lloyd reporting for Newswatch 16 sports from Lycoming County.