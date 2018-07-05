UPDATE: Police Nab Suspect in Lackawanna County Shooting

Posted 1:40 pm, July 5, 2018, by , Updated at 02:22PM, July 5, 2018

TAYLOR, Pa. — Police in Taylor have taken a suspect into custody in an attempted homicide at a bar early Thursday in Lackawanna County.

Jabar Whitfield, 27, was considered by authorities to be armed and dangerous.

Police and SWAT teams surrounded a house on Lafayette Street and North Everett Avenue in Scranton Thursday afternoon where Whitfield was hiding.

Whitfield was taken into custody around 2:15 p.m.

