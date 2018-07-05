UPDATE: Police Nab Suspect in Lackawanna County Shooting

TAYLOR, Pa. — Police in Taylor have taken a suspect into custody in an attempted homicide at a bar early Thursday in Lackawanna County.

Jabar Whitfield, 27, was considered by authorities to be armed and dangerous.

Police and SWAT teams surrounded a house on Lafayette Street and North Everett Avenue in Scranton Thursday afternoon where Whitfield was hiding.

.@ScrantonPolice & Taylor Police surrounding an apartment home on the corner of Lafayette St. & N. Everett Ave. Officers using a megaphone saying “this is the Scranton Police Department, your apartment is surrounded” @wnep pic.twitter.com/6bXyucLydF — Stacy Lange (@stacylange) July 5, 2018

Officers appear to have gone in a stairwell at the back of the apartment home. They continue to use the megaphone. @wnep pic.twitter.com/ZxNr5HnJK5 — Stacy Lange (@stacylange) July 5, 2018

Whitfield was taken into custody around 2:15 p.m.