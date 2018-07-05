× Lightning Bolt Shakes Monroe County Neighborhood

TUNKHANNOCK TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Many of us heard our fair share of explosions on Wednesday with people lighting off fireworks to celebrate the Fourth of July but a married couple near Tobyhanna felt a jolt they say was frightening and earthshaking after a lightning bolt hit their house.

Corris and Marva Cannonier were inside dozing off after a long day of Fourth of July grilling when boom, a lightning bolt, struck their house in the Emerald Lakes development near Long Pond.

“All of a sudden, this bang! It felt like the house shattered. I felt it in the back of my neck and right away we knew something was wrong,” Corris Cannonier said.

“Debris everywhere, as we go to the back of the house, we’re seeing more and more damage,” Marva Cannoneer added.

Their cable box was shattered, pieces of the foundation to their home were blown off, and mud was splattered everywhere from the electrical force,

“Thank God nobody was in the garage or nobody was touching any appliances, because it could’ve been fatal,” Corris said.

The lightning bolt originally hit the cable box. The path of destruction goes a few hundred feet across their yard and into the woods.

Neighbors say the jolt was so strong, it felt like an earthquake.

“I saw a huge flash of light. it wasn’t like the small branches that you normally would see,” Marilyn Walton said. “And then a loud boom. I mean, literally, it knocked me to the floor.”

“It sounded as if a shotgun blast right next to you. It was loud and the sky lit up,” Doran Baynes said.

While the house suffered no major damage, the strike did fry a few outlets and blew out some TVs and appliances. An insurance adjuster is scheduled to come to the home to assess the damage.