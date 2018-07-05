Interstate 80 Near Delaware Water Gap Reopened After Crash

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

UPDATE: Both lanes of Interstate 80 eastbound reopened just before 10 p.m. on Thursday.

WARREN COUNTY, N.J. -- A crash has shut down part of Interstate 80 eastbound near the New Jersey and Pennsylvania line.

Emergency officials tell Newswatch 16 Interstate 80 eastbound was closed at mile marker 1 near Delaware Water Gap in Monroe County.

According to officials, the crash involving a tractor trailer had traffic backed up for miles.

No word yet on what caused the crash.

