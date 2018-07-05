Interstate 80 Near Delaware Water Gap Reopened After Crash

Posted 6:46 pm, July 5, 2018, by , Updated at 06:45PM, July 5, 2018

UPDATE: Both lanes of Interstate 80 eastbound reopened just before 10 p.m. on Thursday.

WARREN COUNTY, N.J. -- A crash has shut down part of Interstate 80 eastbound near the New Jersey and Pennsylvania line.

Emergency officials tell Newswatch 16 Interstate 80 eastbound was closed at mile marker 1 near Delaware Water Gap in Monroe County.

According to officials, the crash involving a tractor trailer had traffic backed up for miles.

No word yet on what caused the crash.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

3 comments