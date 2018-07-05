Interstate 80 Near Delaware Water Gap Reopened After Crash

UPDATE: Both lanes of Interstate 80 eastbound reopened just before 10 p.m. on Thursday.
WARREN COUNTY, N.J. -- A crash has shut down part of Interstate 80 eastbound near the New Jersey and Pennsylvania line.
Emergency officials tell Newswatch 16 Interstate 80 eastbound was closed at mile marker 1 near Delaware Water Gap in Monroe County.
According to officials, the crash involving a tractor trailer had traffic backed up for miles.
No word yet on what caused the crash.
40.980520 -75.136980
hound.lyfe (@HoundLyfe)
NJ511 is saying there is a fuel spill across eastbound and westbound lanes.
Lester Lattig
A stupid JB Hunt trucker rolled over headed east in the left lane. His truck is on its side blocking the left westbound lane as it toppled over the Jersey barrier. Traffic heading both ways through there is a mess.
peatermoss
Yeah I bet he was texting while fixing his hair and spilled His Starbucks.