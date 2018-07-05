Interstate 80 Near Delaware Water Gap Closed Due to Crash

Posted 6:46 pm, July 5, 2018, by , Updated at 06:45PM, July 5, 2018

WARREN COUNTY, N.J. -- A crash has shut down part of Interstate 80 East near the New Jersey and Pennsylvania line.

Emergency officials tell Newswatch 16 Interstate 80 East is closed at mile marker 1 near Delaware Water Gap in Monroe County.

No word on what caused the crash or when traffic is expected to begin moving again.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

1 Comment

  • Lester Lattig

    A stupid JB Hunt trucker rolled over headed east in the left lane. His truck is on its side blocking the left westbound lane as it toppled over the Jersey barrier. Traffic heading both ways through there is a mess.

    Reply Report comment