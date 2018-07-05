× In Your Neighborhood

Annual Independence Day Festivities

The Thompson Hose Company is hosting its Annual Independence Day Festivities, Saturday, July 7, at their location on Water Street in Susquehanna County. Come on out for a variety of food, including a chicken bar-b-que at 11 a.m., followed by a parade at 11:30 a.m. There will also be musical entertainment and games. The fireworks display is free and begins at 10 p.m. The rain date is July 8th.

Team Gina Cancer Fundraiser

Join Team Gina for a cancer fundraiser, Sunday, July 8 at 9:30 a.m., at the Dunmore VFW on Chestnut Street in Lackawana County. Gina is currently battling stage 4 breast cancer and needs your help to fight this disease. There will be basket raffles and a 50/50 drawing. They do ask for a $10 donation at the door.

Crazy for Cars Car Show

Crazy for Cars Car Show is in Monroe County, Sunday, July 8. Car Show begins at 10 a.m. at Memorytown USA on Grange Road in Mount Pocono and benefits the Animal Welfare Society of Monroe County. The show has all makes, models and years of antiques, hot rods, motorcycles and trucks. The show features trophies, music, food, drinks and raffles. The event is family and pet friendly.