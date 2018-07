Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SCRANTON, Pa. -- Drivers on a road in Scranton couldn't help but feel patriotic on Wednesday.

Shea Demolition and North American Manufacturing flew a huge flag over the McDade Expressway on the Fourth of July.

It's more than 90 feet long and 60 and a half feet wide.

The Shea family holds a holiday picnic right in the shadow of the giant.