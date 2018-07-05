Elderly Man Taken to Hospital After House Fire in Dunmore

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DUNMORE, Pa. -- Fire tore through a home Thursday afternoon in part of Lackawanna County.

Flames sparked around 4 p.m. in the rear of a home along Ward Street in Dunmore.

An elderly man was home at the time.

A neighbor helped the man off his porch and brought him to safety.

"I saw my neighbor, he's usually in a wheelchair but he was trying to stand up and he was waiving and I was watching him then he started to try to walk down the steps and that's when I came running out of the house and ran over to him and he was screaming my house is on fire," said Barbara Sensi, neighbor.

The man was taken to the hospital but is expected to be okay.

No word on what caused the fire in Lackawanna County.