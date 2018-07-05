Casting Call for Theater Program Sponsors in Williamsport

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. -- Student actors in Lycoming County are calling for sponsors to help keep their program running. The summer stock program at the Community Arts Center needs support.

Acting since he was in kindergarten, Rhys Kauffman, 17, seems to have found a home under the lights.

"I love being on stage and it's so great to get lost in a character on stage," Kauffman said.

In a few weeks, Kauffman will take center stage at the Community Arts Center in Williamsport. Young actors in the CAC's student summer stock will perform the musical "Man of La Mancha."

"It is based on the novel Don Quixote by Miguel de Cervantes which was written in 1604," said director Aaron White.

In its 12th year, the student summer stock gives young actors an opportunity to work side by side with professional theater makers.

"It's really nice to be able to see a more serious side of theater and the effect it can have," Kauffman said.

"Productions at a professional quality are not cheap, especially at the caliber that we want to be offering to our students," said Sarah Bazydlo, Community Arts Center.

Bazydlo is working to find ways to sponsor the $70,000 production, including a Facebook fundraiser.

"Our Facebook fundraiser is $30,000. It's kind of what we're hoping to do to break even," Bazydlo said.

If they don't break even this year, the CAC will not be able to continue the program.

"They look forward to it every summer and it's not something I want to take away from them," said Bazydlo.

"A lot of people don't see the intimate side that the actors get. The impact that it has on the students and I know this from experience and from talking to friends, it is life-changing," Kauffman added.

If you would like to donate to the program, you can reach out to the CAC in Williamsport.

"Man of La Mancha" runs the weekend of July 27 through July 29 and tickets are on sale now.