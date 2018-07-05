Bingo Funds New Playground at Berwick ‘Y’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BERWICK, Pa. -- Kids in Berwick are excited because their day care just got a new playground.

The new equipment at the Berwick Area YMCA was made possible thanks, in large part, to bingo players.

Small children lined up outside the Berwick Area YMCA holding signs thanking "BPW," the Business and Professional Women's Club of Berwick.

The children thanked them because the women bought the kids new playground equipment.

"Our major fundraiser for BPW is our bingo fundraiser. We've had a couple small ones throughout the year, but that's the majority of where we're raising all our funds. We're happy to be able to give it back to our community," said club member Camille Laubach.

After the ribbon was cut, the children raced onto their new playground.

"This is fantastic. Look at them. They've been waiting, probably since we told them about it back in the middle of May, end of May, that they were getting a new playground. They have been talking every day, 'When is my playground going to be ready? When is my playground going to be ready?'" said child care director Katie Knight.

The old playground equipment had been here for about seven years. The staff at the YMCA tells Newswatch 16 this is a much-needed upgrade.

Employees at the Berwick Area YMCA say the day care has children from 6 weeks old to 5 years old. They will all get to use this play space every day. There is even a canopy for the babies to sit under and get fresh air.

Some of the children already have a favorite part.

"I like the big, the big slide," said Alena Crispell.

"I like the big slide," agreed Katie Fathel.

The Business and Professional Women's Club of Berwick raised nearly $5,000 for the new playground equipment.