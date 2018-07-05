Arrest Made in Armed Rob at Turkey Hill in Nanticoke

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NANTICOKE, Pa. -- An arrest has been made in a hold up at a mini-mart in Luzerne County.

Police believe Joshua Love used a knife to rob a Turkey Hill in Nanticoke last month.

He was arrested on Tuesday.

Investigators say he came up with a plan to use his girlfriend to steal from the store after they lost money while drinking and gambling.

Authorities think she posed as a customer while he robbed the store.

Love is locked up on robbery charges in Luzerne County.