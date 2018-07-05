Arrest Made in Armed Rob at Turkey Hill in Nanticoke

NANTICOKE, Pa. -- An arrest has been made in a hold up at a mini-mart in Luzerne County.
Police believe Joshua Love used a knife to rob a Turkey Hill in Nanticoke last month.
He was arrested on Tuesday.
Investigators say he came up with a plan to use his girlfriend to steal from the store after they lost money while drinking and gambling.
Authorities think she posed as a customer while he robbed the store.
Love is locked up on robbery charges in Luzerne County.
41.196752 -76.013500
2 comments
gutterratt
These last names sometimes but…what a couple of arseholes! Drinking and gambling is bad mmmkk?
lickerblisters
The Nanticoke version of Bonnie and Clyde. No doubt.