Argument Leads to Gunfire in Lackawanna County, One Taken to Hospital

Posted 5:34 am, July 5, 2018, by , Updated at 05:31AM, July 5, 2018

TAYLOR, Pa. — The gunmen are on the run and the victim is in the hospital after an early morning shooting in Lackawanna County.

Authorities say the shots went off just after 2 a.m. on Thursday outside Lucky’s Bar & Grill on South Main Avenue in Taylor.

A big group was arguing when two men opened fire.

One person was hit. According to the Scranton police chief, the victim collapsed behind the bar.

Authorities have not said how they’re doing.

The gunmen ran off.

