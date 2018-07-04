Woman Burned After Pouring Gas on Fire During Fourth of July Celebration: Police

ARCHBALD, Pa. -- A woman celebrating the Fourth of July was flown to the hospital with burns after police say she poured gasoline on a fire.
It happened around 11 a.m. Wednesday at a home on Kennedy Drive in Archbald.
Police said Britny Krisanda, 28, of Archbald was celebrating the holiday with family. Police say about 50 percent of her body was burned after she threw gasoline onto a bonfire.
First responders swarmed AC Fields in Archbald. They awaited a medical helicopter after receiving a terrifying call: a woman on fire at a Fourth of July party in the borough.
"They had a bonfire and used an accelerant to kind of get the fire going a little bit more. [It] kicked back and caught her," said Archbald Police Chief Tim Trently.
"She ran and jumped in the swimming pool which obviously put the fire out, but probably saved a lot of the injuries," Trently continued.
Still, police say the mother of two was burned on half of her body, affecting her chest and face. EMT's put her into a medical helicopter only about 30 minutes after receiving the 911 call. She was flown to the burn unit at Lehigh Valley Hospital near Allentown.
"To go through an ordeal like this, I'm sure is something nobody would want to deal with, so at this point, we wish the best for her," Trently said.
Krisanda is in critical condition.
lickerblisters
A sure sign that gas prices are finally coming down!
My dixie wrecked
Awesome!! Way to go
bat rastard
The first reported “Here hold my beer” moment in Lackawanna County
lickerblisters
Pennsylvania finally made fireworks legal. Why use gasoline???
Christina Totaro Renfer
I pray she will be okay.
Richard Reid
I pray that they give her a brain.