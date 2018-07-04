Woman Burned After Pouring Gas on Fire During Fourth of July Celebration: Police

Posted 12:25 pm, July 4, 2018, by , Updated at 12:24PM, July 4, 2018

ARCHBALD, Pa. -- A woman celebrating the Fourth of July was flown to the hospital with burns after police say she poured gasoline on a fire.

It happened around 11 a.m. Wednesday at a home on Kennedy Drive in Archbald.

Police say the 28-year-old woman was at a holiday party and poured gasoline on a campfire. She was burned on about 50% of her body.

The victim was flown to Lehigh Valley Hospital in the Allentown area. There is no word on her name.

