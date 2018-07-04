Woman Burned After Pouring Gas on Fire During Fourth of July Celebration: Police

ARCHBALD, Pa. -- A woman celebrating the Fourth of July was flown to the hospital with burns after police say she poured gasoline on a fire.
It happened around 11 a.m. Wednesday at a home on Kennedy Drive in Archbald.
Police say the 28-year-old woman was at a holiday party and poured gasoline on a campfire. She was burned on about 50% of her body.
The victim was flown to Lehigh Valley Hospital in the Allentown area. There is no word on her name.
41.494002 -75.561717
Christina Totaro Renfer
I pray she will be okay.