Woman Burned After Pouring Gas on Fire During Fourth of July Celebration: Police

ARCHBALD, Pa. -- A woman celebrating the Fourth of July was flown to the hospital with burns after police say she poured gasoline on a fire.

It happened around 11 a.m. Wednesday at a home on Kennedy Drive in Archbald.

Police say the 28-year-old woman was at a holiday party and poured gasoline on a campfire. She was burned on about 50% of her body.

The victim was flown to Lehigh Valley Hospital in the Allentown area. There is no word on her name.

Woman being flown from Archbald’s AC Field to the hospital after suffering burns at a 4th of July party in the borough. Police say the 28yo was putting gasoline on a campfire just before 11am at a home on Kennedy Drive. @wnep pic.twitter.com/zWfHU1rBg1 — Stacy Lange (@stacylange) July 4, 2018

Police say the victim suffered burns to about 50% of her body. @wnep pic.twitter.com/pMRb9aQdQo — Stacy Lange (@stacylange) July 4, 2018

The victim is being flown to Lehigh Valley Hospital’s burn unit near Allentown. @wnep pic.twitter.com/q3JDtZqdCK — Stacy Lange (@stacylange) July 4, 2018