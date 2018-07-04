Weather Postpones Some Fireworks Displays

Posted 2:42 pm, July 4, 2018, by , Updated at 02:57PM, July 4, 2018

kirby park fireworks

Soggy weather is dampening the holiday spirit in some communities in our area.

The fireworks display at Kirby Park in Wilkes-Barre originally scheduled for July 4 has been postponed. According to city officials, the display has been rescheduled for Sunday, July 8. Most vendors will stay until dusk on July 4. Rides and vendors will open from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday and from noon to 10 p.m. on Sunday. Eddie Day & The Starfires will perform Sunday at approximately 7:30 p.m.

Berwick’s fireworks display scheduled for July 4 at Jingle Hall, has been rescheduled for Friday, July 6, according to officials.

