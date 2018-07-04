× Watsontown Celebrates the Fourth with a Parade

WATSONTOWN, Pa. — On America’s 242nd birthday, the borough of Watsontown held its annual parade and community day.

People lined the streets of Watsontown for the annual Fourth of July Parade. It’s a big tradition for some people who say they’ve been coming for many years.

“My family is from Watsontown. We grew up here, so it’s kind of like this is home for me,” said Laura Gingery of Milton.

“I just like the patriotism, and I love the cars and the tractors. It’s a pretty cool parade,” said Beth Kendall of Elimsport.

While the kids enjoy grabbing the candy, everyone has their favorite parts of the parade.

“I like to see the people ride the tractors, and I like to see the bands and the people with the church stuff,” said Carrie Welshans of Watsontown.

“Celebrate the Fourth of July for the veterans. It’s a nice parade. I like the old cars,” said John Holmes of Elimsport.

After the parade, people walked over to the park for a community event with tons of vendors.

“This is a nice event for the community. We raise funds to help the communities of Watsontown, Turbotville, Warrior Run area, and the Milton areas,” said Jane Mertz, Kiwanis Club president.

There is live music, an arm wrestling challenge, and the night is scheduled to end with fireworks.